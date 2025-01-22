Scores Killed As Fire Engulfs Turkish Ski Hotel

Share

Fire has engulfed a hotel in the Turkish ski resort of Bolu, killing 66 people and injuring at least 51 more, officials have said.

The fire broke out at the 12-storey Grand Kartal Hotel at 03:27 local time (00:27 GMT) during a busy holiday period when 234 people were staying there, they added.

An initial toll of 10 dead was raised significantly in the hours after the fire by Turkey’s interior ministry. At least two people died after jumping from the hotel’s windows, Turkish reports said.

Footage circulating in Turkey showed linen hanging from windows which was used by those trying to escape the burning building.

Bolu governor Abdulaziz Aydin said initial reports suggested the fire had broken out in the restaurant section of the hotel’s fourth floor and spread to the floors above, reports the BBC.

