Tragedy struck in Sokoto State on Thursday evening as another boat accident occurred in the Shagari Local Government Area of the state, leaving many passengers feared dead.

Local sources stated that the incident, which has thrown communities into mourning, added to the rising cases of boat accidents in the state.

This latest disaster brings the number of boat mishaps in Sokoto to three within just one month.

Confirming the incident, Aminu Liman Bodinga, Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said officials have been dispatched to the accident scene for search and rescue operations.

He further revealed that SEMA is collaborating with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to rescue survivors and recover victims.

According to reports, the ill-fated boat was carrying several passengers when it capsized, throwing everyone on board into the river.

The exact number of casualties is yet to be ascertained, but sources suggest many lives may have been lost.

Boat mishaps have become a recurring tragedy in Sokoto, with experts attributing the lack of motorized boats, poor safety regulations, and unavailability of life jackets as major contributing factors.

Residents of riverine communities, who depend on waterways for transportation, have continued to call on authorities to urgently address the recurring loss of lives.

Stakeholders say the repeated accidents underscore the need for strict enforcement of safety standards, provision of modern boats, and adequate life-saving equipment.

The Sokoto State Government, in partnership with relevant federal agencies, is expected to release an official statement on the incident after rescue operations conclude.

As families await news of their loved ones, the mood in Shagari and surrounding communities remains tense and grief-stricken, with many calling for lasting solutions to the deadly pattern of water transport tragedies.