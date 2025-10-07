Scores Killed, 30 Villages Abandoned As Bandits Attack Kebbe LGa In Sokoto –Community Leaders

Scores of people have been reportedly killed, 30 villages sacked and over 500 animals rustled in various attacks by bandits in Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State. Community leaders in the area, Alhaji Tukur Muhammad Fakku and Malam Haruna Adamu, stated this while briefing newsmen on the situation in Sokoto.

They said at least 13 villages, including Sabon Birni, Jigawa, Dumu, Tsintsiya, Tune, Bakin Dutse, and Tulluwa, have been sacked in Sangi and its environs. In Fakku ward, over 17 communities have been sacked, and people have fled to Koko Town in Birnin Kebbi for safety.

The leaders explained that many people were kidnapped for ransom and are still being held hostage by bandits. This is in addition to the over 500 cattle rustled from peasant farmers in the area. The villagers have fled their homes, leaving behind their properties and source of livelihoods.

The situation has led to a humanitarian crisis, with many people lacking food, shelter, and security. The local leaders have appealed to the government to grant them permission to bear arms to defend themselves and provide funds to address security challenges in the area.

One of the leaders said, “If the government cannot protect us, then it should allow us to protect ourselves.” The Kebbe Local Government Area has been plagued by banditry, with over 30 villages abandoned and many people displaced.

The situation has affected farming activities, leading to food shortages and economic hardship The local leaders are urging the government to release the local government funds to help address the security challenges and provide relief to the affected communities.

They expressed frustration and concern, saying, “We cannot sleep with our eyes closed while our people are being attacked and displaced. The government is not doing enough to protect us.” Sokoto State has been plagued by insecurity, with bandits and kidnappers terrorising many communities.