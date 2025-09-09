Scores Flee Homes Over Resurgence Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue

Several people in the densely populated Turan and Moon communities of Kwande local Government Area of Benue State at the weekend flee their homes due to the resurgence of armed Fulani terrorists.

The victims, including women and children were forcefully evicted from their homes leaving their household items and farmlands at the mercy of the invaders. New Telegraph reports that Turan is one of the communities that were attacked last week when the terrorists struck and killed six farmers.

Already, Kwande Local Government has been under siege due to the fresh attacks, which is threatening social, economic and political activities. New Telegraph learnt that suspected armed Fu- lani marauders at the weekend, organised and chased many people from their farmlands and settlements in Moon district of the local government.

The attack also displaced residents of many settlements including Anyiase. According to one of the victims, Mr. Aondohemba Ahua, the invasion was met with stiff resistance by the joint security forces posted in the area. At the time of this re- port, casualties’ level was yet to be ascertained, be- cause of the bad nature of the terrain with bad road network.