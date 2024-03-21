Scores Flee Homes As Herdsmen Sack Benue Communities, Kill Farmers, Burn Food Items

Hundreds of people on Thursday fled their homes in Kwande and Logo Local Government Areas of Benue State when gunmen suspected to be armed Fulani militants made an incursion into the communities and killed a total of five farmers.

The invaders were also reported to have set ablaze several houses and burnt harvested crops kept to feed families and plants in the coming cropping season.

New Telegraph gathered that in Logo Local Government Area, the terrorists attacked four villages including Ishwa Ankunya where the head of the family, Elder Mwakyoga Ishwa was hacked to death as well as Mbagar Sherev and Uyam ward in Ukum local government area.

Logo local government is the homestead of former governor of the state and ex-Senator representing Benue North East Senatorial District, Dr. Gabriel Suswam.

In Kwande local government area, a source, Mr Lawrence Akerigba said the invaders stormed the Tse-Anusu in Maav, a village near Nyihemba between 12 to 1 am on Thursday when the people were asleep and burnt down many houses a situation that led to the displacement of hordes of inhabitants including women and children.

He said one person was killed at Anusu while several survivors are currently taking refuge in Saghev in Tomataan village.

A community leader from Logo local government area, Chief Joseph Anawa, who spoke with New Telegraph on the telephone confirmed the gruesome murder of four persons.

“They (the herdsmen) took our people unawares and caused serious havoc. They shot sporadically and killed four people instantly. They also burnt down several houses including harvested crops.

Chief Anawa said the militants who launched the attack between 4 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday unchallenged, were armed with sophisticated weapons such that even soldiers deployed to the area for peacekeeping cannot withstand repelling them.

He said that the exit order given to armed herdsmen to leave the state by Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia has no effect in the villages as the invaders have vowed not to obey the order.

Chief Anawa appealed to the governor to personally visit the troubled communities to see the level of the devastation for himself.