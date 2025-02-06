Scores Flee Homes As Armed Herdsmen Attack Benue Community, Kill 3 Farmers

Share

Suspected armed herdsmen have reportedly attacked Tse Shugu in Vengav, Udam clan of Avihijime council ward, and Tse Gyuche in Gyaruwa clan of Ayemegh, all within the defunct Raav constituency of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State, killing three farmers.

The invaders also injured several other people and destroyed crops and properties in separate attacks. Two farmers were brutally attacked on Sunday while attempting to drive cattle brought by the herders away from their cassava farms.

The attackers reportedly amputated the farmers’ hands during the confrontation. A source from the area who pleaded anonymity said, “as the retreating herders left, they killed another person along the way.

By the following morning, it was confirmed that two more farmers were killed on their farms at Tse Agbakwa village in the same Gyaruwa clan.”

Another resident of the area exclaimed that, “the problem started when cows were grazing on a farm. The owner became angry and tried to chase them out, leading to a quarrel.

The herders retaliated by cutting off his hand. The situation quickly escalated, and the armed herders opened fire on villagers.”

The source explained that, “many affected residents had fled the area, with their mobile phones either switched off or unreachable.”

Reports also had it that a few days prior to the Gyaruwa attack, suspected armed assailants who disguised as robbers made an incursion into Tse Shugu in Vengav, Udam clan of Avihijime council ward and looted properties, robbed villagers and vandalised garri processing plants in the community.

Share

Please follow and like us: