Scores Feared Killed As Farmers, Produce Thieves Clash In Edo

The agrarian community of Gbelemotin in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State on Friday night witnessed a heavy clash between cocoa farmers in the locality and some produce thieves believed to be Izon boys in the locality.

It was gathered that many people were feared killed and many houses burnt in the attack and counter attacks that occurred on Thursday and Friday morning.

A reliable source in the locality who pleaded anonymity, told Saturday Telegrah that the crisis started on Thursday when an Ikale cocoa farmer hired some vigilantes to guard his cocoa farm which has been under heavy poaching by some suspected Izon boys.

The vigilantes were said to have killed four of the Izon boys.

The Friday morning counter attack, the source added, was carried out by some Izon boys sympathetic to the four allegedly killed by the vigilantes.

“There was fighting yesterday (Friday) in my zone, many are feared killed. A vigilante sponsored by an Ikale man, Igbala, killed four Izon boys two nights ago.

“The boys were allegedly stealing produce belonging to the Yoruba.The boys are from Kolombor (Gbelemotin).

“Yesterday (Friday morning, there was a counter attack and some people were killed and houses burnt. The number of casualties on the other side is yet not known.

“Soldiers and other security officers were there yesterday. They moved some bodies but there are still many bodies in the bushes.

“The cocoa these boys were stealing belong to the Yoruba farmers in the area, at Madotti Camp. The Yorubas must have suffered some collateral loses.” The source volunteered.

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, said that he was yet to get the information and promised to call the Iguobazuwa Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for confirmation.

