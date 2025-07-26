Scores Feared Dead As Tipper Rams into Crowd At Chisco Park Junction

An unspecified number of people are feared dead after a speeding tipper crashed into a crowd at the Chisco Park Junction in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The tragic incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 25, shocking many due to the suddenness and severity of the crash.

According to CCTV footage and videos from the scene, the victims were going about their usual evening activities trading, commuting, and relaxing when the tipper lost control and rammed into them. Among those struck were motorcyclists, petty traders, bystanders, and a little girl.

Eyewitnesses said some road users narrowly escaped the tragedy, which is suspected to have been caused by brake failure.

The videos also show several victims lying motionless on the ground, while shocked residents and passersby are seen lamenting and offering help to the injured.

Efforts by Saturday Telegraph to confirm the incident from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Commandant in Anambra State, CC Nnenna Alexander, were unsuccessful as she was yet to respond to inquiries and video evidence sent to her at the time of filing this report.

However, the command’s spokesperson, RC Margaret Onabe, acknowledged the inquiry and promised to respond, but had not done so as of the time of publication.