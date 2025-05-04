Scores Benefit From Lord’s Chosen Empowerment

Share

It was a delightsome programme for worshippers at the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, as scores benefitted from the empowerment exercise carried out by the General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka last weekend.

At the two-day Easter programme entitled, ‘God’s Covenant of Peace and Blessings’, where many testified of receiving healings from long time infirmities; about 50 tricycles, 30 sewing machines, Bibles and mini bags of rice were given to members of the congregation selected at random by the General Overseer.

Muoka who advised worshippers to set their priorities right in seeking God first and not ephemeral things, warned that it will be disastrous to seek solutions from Satan when things seem not to be going well, he noted that God is the only being that can solve their problems.

“God can allow things to happen to you. He knows what you are passing through. But if you truly want solutions and restoration, you must run to God. If you have issues, don’t take it to the devil.

“Don’t be proud when you go astray. Be humble. Repent and promise God no more sin. God will heal you and He will prosper you. If God forgives you, His ears will be open unto you. He will hear your prayers, and He will answer you,” he stated.

Calling on individuals and worshippers to amend their ways, and press forward in genuine walk with God, he pronounced blessings and said, “I assure you, God will perfect everything that concerns you in Jesus name. So, don’t look back. Forward ever…whatever affliction that you are experiencing, you shall be set free. If the Son therefore shall make you free, what happens? You shall be free indeed and you shall become a blessing.

“Whatever you are going through over the years, because of the broken relationship between you and God, as you make up your mind to seek Him with all your heart, in true holiness and righteousness, I am assuring you that that yoke must break. You will see that evil no more, in Jesus name.”

He continued: “Many of you want to make heaven. God will grant it. Many want to have a good home, a good marriage; God will give it to you. Many want to make progress in life, God says, I have that plan to give you your expected end. God will grant you all you desire only if you seek Him and serve him with all your heart…”

