SCOAN Revival: S’Africa’s Ready For Divine Transformation

A powerful wind of divine transformation is sweeping through the South African city of Johannesburg and beyond as the city is ready to host the highly anticipated Holy Spirit Visitation with Pastor Evelyn Joshua.

The event, set to take place on May 16 at the prestigious Expo Centre, is drawing thousands of attendees from across South Africa and beyond, each with a deep yearning for divine intervention, healing, and spiritual renewal.

Described by many as a life-changing opportunity to encounter the power of God firsthand, the event is being organised by The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), led by Pastor Evelyn Joshua, widow of the late Prophet T.B. Joshua.

The revival has been widely described as a moment of divine restoration and supernatural transformation, resonating strongly with the faithful and spiritually curious alike.

Jan Matli, a Johannesburg resident, conveyed his strong belief in the impact the event will have.

“We expect spiritual revival in the body of Christ as the Holy Spirit Visitation with Pastor Evelyn Joshua begins on the 16th of May.

“This revival will reveal God’s hidden power to destroy the deception that the children of God have been fed with.

“This visitation must bring total deliverance and transformation,” he told

The SCOAN’s communications team.

Echoing this hope, Thato Mathibela, another resident, said: “I want to have an unforgettable encounter with God during this revival with Pastor Evelyn Joshua.

“I want to receive impartation and the baptism of the Holy Spirit.”

For many like Norah Dlomo, the event is not only about personal breakthrough but also about the spiritual welfare of families.

“I want God to deliver and heal my family. I also want to grow spiritually with the guidance of our mother in the Lord, Pastor Evelyn Joshua,” she shared.

Among those looking forward to the revival is Abigail Fourie, who has a powerful testimony of past healing through The SCOAN.

Delivered from a family curse during a visit to The SCOAN in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2006, she now seeks a deeper experience.

“Since then, my life has been transformed.

“Now, I am expecting to be baptized by the Holy Spirit so that I can be all God has created me to be,” she said.

The event is attracting not only South Africans but also believers from across the continent.

Anthony Victor, a Malawian residing in Johannesburg, shared his testimony of divine intervention.

“My wife was barren but after ministering the Morning Water, which I received from a friend, she conceived and bore children for me. The God of Prophet T.B. Joshua is a miracle-working God.

“I am here to experience more of His blessings,” he said.

From the Democratic Republic of Congo, Patrick Isaka, testified to the blessings he has already received through The SCOAN.

“I have experienced a lot of positive changes through The SCOAN. I have witnessed many good things in my career as an infrastructure consultant.

I am here to experience God and maintain the blessings I have received in the past,” he stated.

Crowds are arriving in their thousands, full of joy, hope, and expectation for a divine encounter that many believe will mark a turning point in their lives.

