SCOAN not Going Back in Spreading Love – Evelyn Joshua

“Despite some initial challenges, through which Satan and his agents wanted to create tension and soil our name, we have remained constant because of God’s strong involvement in our foundation and daily affairs as a family, as well as the consistency and spirit of dedication of you all. Our passion for Christ has remained strong as our belief in the gospel has remained undiminished.”

These were some of the words of Senior Pastor and widow of the late Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Evelyn Joshua, while addressing the congregation at the thanksgiving service held recently at the church’s headquarters in Lagos.

At the service with members and guests colourfully dressed, the SCOAN Choir and different gospel singers took turns to lead the congregation the African way in heartfelt worship and praise, as Pastor Evelyn, leaders and others did not hold back in smiling brightly as they joyfully danced and sang to demonstrate gratitude to God. There was also a drama presentation centred on the power of thanksgiving.

In her remarks, she noted that the special gathering was to celebrate God for His mercy, love, faithfulness and bestowing favour upon the church.

In the spirit of thanksgiving, she thanked members and partners of the church for their love, commitment and unwavering support.

She however made known that it was important a steward gives account of his or her stewardship. To this end, she gave a breakdown of the progress, outreaches and major programmes the Almighty enabled the church to record home and abroad in 2024, in line with sustaining the vision/legacy of SCOAN’s founder, Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua.

Pastor Evelyn mentioned the Church meeting in January, also the February Ghana meeting, which proved to be outstandingly successful as hosts were restored and people’s lives became transformed when touched by the power of the Holy Spirit.

In the month of March, Australia’s Honour and Celebration was organised to make members experience love. Also, the three-day Revival and Restoration at Mountain, she noted, adding that the Church’s TV clocked 18 years old in the same month.

The third-year remembrance of Pastor T.B was held on June 5, and it came by the way of a global praise and worship, attended by partners and members from different parts of the world, who gave long tributes in celebration of his landmark achievement.

She recalled that the inaugural Youth Convention held in August, under the auspices of Prophet TB Joshua’s Foundation, which came with the theme, ‘Legacy of Hope’, with over 3,000 youth in attendance, as scholarships were given, and those involved in small and medium businesses received financial support.

“The Foundation itself is geared toward preserving the life and time of my mentor, Prophet TB Joshua,” she stated.

Also, SCOAN’S Women of Grace programme held with participants reminded of the great women of the past, who excelled in life as they were exemplary in faith, loyalty, self-control, and passion for excellence in their relationship with God and people.

The preacher added with God’s immaculate backing through the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, “we made our presence felt in Argentina in October, in a crusade which brought participants from about 48 countries. The rest is testimony. With the work of charity that goes along with that as an appreciation for God’s mercy, the lives of the poor, less privileged, were touched.”

In November, the preacher said there was a journey of a day in its presence, an online service at Prophet TB John’s Episcopal Ground, the SCOAN Prayer Mountain.

She added: “We know that we should always operate in love and should be a solution to someone in trouble. The ministry started on this platform, and it is our duty to continue…I want to thank you all for your support all the way. We are just beginning. This is just the beginning and God Almighty will take us to our destination.”

