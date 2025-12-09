SCOAN Marks Annual Thanksgiving, Looks Forward To Prosperous Year

The Leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Evelyn Joshua, has urged members and Nigerians nationwide to embrace the coming year with steadfast faith and complete trust in God.

She delivered the message during the church’s annual thanksgiving service on Sunday at the SCOAN headquarters in Lagos.

“As you step into the new year, hold onto God with absolute trust,” Pastor Joshua said. “Walk with Him boldly, expectantly, and joyfully. The path of the righteous shines ever brighter, and in this ministry, better is not good enough — the best is yet to come.”

Expressing gratitude for God’s faithfulness throughout the year, she added, “My heart overflows with gratitude to God Almighty, the God of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and Prophet TB Joshua. He speaks, He leads, and He never fails. Give thanks to God, for He is good; His mercy endures forever.”

Reflecting on the past year, Pastor Joshua described it as a “forward-looking year” filled with testimonies. She highlighted how God had moved His people “from sickness to healing, from lack to abundance, and from disappointment to divine appointments.”

She also noted the church’s spiritual and physical growth, citing Psalm 105 as evidence of God’s blessings on the ministry.