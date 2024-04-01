SCOAN Holds Three-day Spiritual Revival For Members

A three-day spiritual revival for Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) members ended at the weekend with a crowd of members across Nigeria converging at its Prayer Mountain located at Agodo, Egbe Ikotun in Lagos.

Though meant primarily for the Nigerian faithful, a crowd of foreign visitors still besieged the Mountain in sombre penitence of faith and high expectations. The intensive programme, which also ran through the night, was of marathon prayers and fasting as directed by the Holy Spirit for those who have the grace to participate.

For the three days, the SCOAN Prayer Mountain was turned into a “Wailing Wall” reminiscent of the “Wailing Wall” in Jerusalem where faithful adherents pay 24/7 to God. Thousands of worshippers in enthusiasm, ecstasy, walking, crying, rolling and moving around in different ways of the spiritual resort. As conducive for individual’s ability to pour out their hearts and supplications to God in a serene, cool, composed, calm and collected atmospheric conditions where nature and the spirit of man commingle.