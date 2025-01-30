New Telegraph

January 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Scientists Trial Patch…

Scientists Trial Patch To Mend Failing Hearts

Damaged hearts could be mended using small “patches” of heart muscle grown in the lab, scientists writing in Nature has said.

The technology could give new hope to millions of people with advanced heart failure whose treatment options are currently limited, the German researchers say.

Based on early results of a small trial in humans and promising tests in monkeys, the patches appear to support the pumping of the heart safely.

However, the long-term potential of the treatment is as yet unknown, with a clinical trial in 15 patients still ongoing. The patches are grown from another person’s stem cells – special cells which can be turned into any number of different cell types – and made into heart muscle cells, reports the BBC.

The lab-grown cardiac tissue can then be grafted on to beating hearts to help them repair. It is like “implanting young muscle”, says study author Ingo Kutschka, from University Medical Centre Goettingen.

A small incision is made in the chest and the 3.5in (9cm) by 1.5in patch is stitched on to the surface of the heart. There have been encouraging results in trials of the patches on primates and on one human patient.

The 46-year-old woman had a heart attack in 2016, then developed heart failure which got steadily worse. In 2021, after all possible treatments had been tried, she chose to have a heart patch.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

APM Terminals Offers Scholarships To 45 Students In Apapa
Read Next

AFCON 2025: Agali, Shorunmu Raise The Alarm Over Tricky Group
Share
Copy Link
×