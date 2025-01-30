Scientists Trial Patch To Mend Failing Hearts

Share

Damaged hearts could be mended using small “patches” of heart muscle grown in the lab, scientists writing in Nature has said.

The technology could give new hope to millions of people with advanced heart failure whose treatment options are currently limited, the German researchers say.

Based on early results of a small trial in humans and promising tests in monkeys, the patches appear to support the pumping of the heart safely.

However, the long-term potential of the treatment is as yet unknown, with a clinical trial in 15 patients still ongoing. The patches are grown from another person’s stem cells – special cells which can be turned into any number of different cell types – and made into heart muscle cells, reports the BBC.

The lab-grown cardiac tissue can then be grafted on to beating hearts to help them repair. It is like “implanting young muscle”, says study author Ingo Kutschka, from University Medical Centre Goettingen.

A small incision is made in the chest and the 3.5in (9cm) by 1.5in patch is stitched on to the surface of the heart. There have been encouraging results in trials of the patches on primates and on one human patient.

The 46-year-old woman had a heart attack in 2016, then developed heart failure which got steadily worse. In 2021, after all possible treatments had been tried, she chose to have a heart patch.

