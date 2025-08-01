Scientists To Study Nigeria’s Okra, Melon During NASA’s Space Mission

International astronauts will conduct research on six indigenous Nigerian crops and seeds during the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Crew-11 Mission. The crops selected by NASA are okra, cowpea, Guinea corn (sorghum), amaranth, maize, and melon.

They would be studied to understand their behavioural patterns towards climate resilience, food security and the future of agriculture in space.

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA)Director of Media and Corporate Communications Felix Ale said yesterday an independent agency of the US government responsible for its civil space programme, aeronautics research and space research.

The Crew-11 Mission, Ale said, will blast off from the Kennedy Space Centre, Florida, championed by Jaguar Space.

Ale said: “This mission carries the World Seeds Payload, a groundbreaking international agricultural experiment spearheaded by Jaguar Space, with contributions from eleven emerging space-faring countries, including Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s contribution to this landmark mission includes six indigenous crop seeds, okra, cowpea, Guinea corn (sorghum), amaranth, maize, and melon, which are selected for their nutritional and agricultural significance.”