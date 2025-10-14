Scientists Find Stem Cells That Could Regenerate Teeth, Bone

Researchers at the Science Tokyo have identified two separate stem cell lineages responsible for forming tooth roots and the alveolar bone that anchors teeth in the jaw.

By using genetically modified mice and lineagetracing methods, the team uncovered how specific signaling pathways direct stem cells to specialise during tooth development. The results of the study are published as two companion studies in Volume 16 of Nature Communications.

Their findings provide valuable insight that could help advance the field of regenerative dentistry in the future. The ability to regrow lost teeth and their surrounding bone structures remains one of the most sought-after goals in dental science. For many years, tooth replacement has relied on artificial substitutes such as dental implants and dentures.