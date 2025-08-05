Scientists Developing Artificial Blood To Save Lives –Study

Scientists in the United States (US) are developing artificial blood that can be stored and reconstituted when needed.

According to a recent statement, some of the breakthrough research is being conducted at the University Of Maryland School Of Medicine (UMSOM) in Baltimore, where scientist Dr. Allan Doctor leads a new Center for Blood Oxygen Transport & Hemostasis in the UMSOM Department of Paediatrics.

The center will help advance the development of an artificial blood product for use in trauma settings like battlefields or rural areas without easy access to donated blood for transfusions.

In addition, Doctor will transfer his company, KaloCyte, to the University of Maryland. KaloCyte is studying the efficacy of ErythroMer, a dried, artificial red blood cell powder that could be used to treat lifethreatening blood loss when stored red blood cells aren’t available.

This shelf-stable product would be available for use on any patient needing an emergency transfusion. Researchers are finishing trials using rabbits and hope to begin human trials in two years.

Experts agree that unlocking the secret to developing an effective artificial blood product could change the world, according to ASH Clinical News, the publication of the American Society of Hematology.