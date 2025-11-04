Scientists Create Paint To Cool Buildings, Collect Water From Air

Scientists in Australia have developed a nanoengineered polymer paint-like coating that can passively cool buildings and capture water directly from the air, all without energy input.

The invention could help tackle global water scarcity and help cool buildings, reducing the need for energy-intensive systems. This is according to a statement released yesterday by Australia’s University of Sydney, which conducted the research with start-up Dewpoint Innovations.

The research team created a porous polymer coating that reflects up to 97 per cent of sunlight and radiates heat into the air. It helps in keeping surfaces up to six degrees cooler than the surrounding air even under direct sun.

This process creates ideal conditions for atmospheric water vapour to condense into droplets on the cooler surface, “the way steam condenses on your bathroom mirror.”