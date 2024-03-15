Scientist Seeks Funding Specifically For TB Research In Africa

…Says 2030 Global Target To End TB Not Achievable

With only six years to the 2030 global target to end tuberculosis (TB) worldwide, a TB Drug Scientist, Khisimuzi (Khisi) Mdluli, PhD, has said that world may miss the set target.

In order to eliminate the disease, Mdluli who is also a Discovery Project Leader at the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute (Gates MRI) said the global community needs better awareness to tackle the disease but urged Africans to be fully engaged with the rest of the world, including earmarking funding specifically for conducting drug discovery and development research for TB in Africa.

The call came in an opinion piece Mdluli issued ahead of 2024 World TB Day to be marked on Sunday, March 24.

TB is a serious illness that mainly affects the lungs. The disease can spread when a person with the illness coughs, sneezes or sings, releasing tiny droplets with the germs into the air.

In sub-Saharan Africa, home to 16 of the world’s 30 high-burden TB countries, TB is affecting the youngest and most vibrant – those aged 25 – 44 – the hardest.

Mdluli said most of the current TB drugs, like the drugs for most diseases that affect Africans, are developed by companies in high-income countries. “We saw what that meant in the delayed rate at which lifesaving COVID vaccines reached African countries; the high-income countries that helped develop the vaccines received them much faster.

This is why, for the Gates MRI trials testing investigational treatments or vaccine candidates, the relationships that we establish with the trial sites in Africa and elsewhere are meant to support those facilities when they eventually take the lead on future trials.

According to Mdluli, it is critical that African scientists tackle African problems, and the reasons extend beyond access.

He reasoned that local scientists have a better understanding of the social fabric and the context threatened by diseases like TB; they understand which solutions could be adopted and embraced and which will remain on the shelf.

According to the TB drug scientist, funding specifically earmarked for TB (and antimicrobial resistance) research in Africa would ensure that more of it takes place on African soil.

“Funding is needed to build appropriately equipped research and production infrastructure, much like the new mRNA vaccine facility being built in Rwanda.

“Such facilities would be staffed with African scientists, who would get opportunities to expand their basic and applied research skills. The H3D Research Centre at the University of Cape Town, led by Dr. Kelly Chibale, is one example of how successful African ingenuity can be, with four patents already filed.”

Mdluli stated that together with the much-needed funding from Africa’s better-resourced foreign partners in high-income countries, African governments should incentivise African businesses, African foundations and charities, and high-net-worth Africans to build African Research Institutes to train, develop and employ African scientists.

“Developing medicines for diseases like TB that are killing African youth and stunting Africa’s economic growth should be everyone’s priority, in Africa and the world”.

According to him, it is critically important that such efforts are not tied to immediate profits, as this leads to disappointment and ends with dwindling funds for research.

Drug discovery is a “long and winding road” that begins with building talent and infrastructure and expanding the critical mass of well-trained drug developers. Investment in biomedical research should be for the sake of expanding biomedical knowledge and training young scientists; the discoveries and the profits will follow.

He reasoned that the timing couldn’t be more appropriate than now as new futuristic technologies — including artificial intelligence, machine learning and high-speed connectivity — are entering the drug development arena.

“We can now see a point when the health profile and the life expectancy of people in Africa could be comparable to the rest of the world. Africa and the world should be guided by the belief that all lives have equal value and that health equality is ensured for everyone, on all continent,” he added.