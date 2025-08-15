Scientist Canvasses AI-Driven Crop Innovation To Boost Agric Sector

A biochemist and biotechnological innovator, Professor Dickson Musa Achimugu, has advocated the integration of AIdriven crop innovation into plant biochemistry and breeding to revolutionize Nigerian agriculture.

He made the advocacy in his paper presentation titled: “A New Era of Crop Design” delivered at the 3rd Annual Conference of the Plant Breeders Association of Nigeria (PBAN), hosted by the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State. Musa envisions a future where AI decodes and enhances the genetic and biochemical makeup of staple crops such as cassava, yam, millet, and cowpea.

According to him, unlike the traditional breeding methods that can take years of field trials and cross-pollination, AI can simulate thousands of genetic scenarios in minutes, predicting traits like drought tolerance, pest resistance, and nutritional value with unmatched accuracy. “Imagine a cassava that fights malnutrition, thrives in drought, and tastes just like the one your grandmother grew,” Musa said.

“This isn’t science fiction — it’s Nigeria’s future, coded today,” he said, adding that it is smarter, safer, and natural — not genetic modification. He differentiated between his approach and controversial genetic modification (GM) techniques that insert foreign genes into plants. Instead of, for example, placing a fish gene in a tomato, AI-driven synthetic biology would enhance a plant’s existing pathways or incorporate genes from closely related species.

Explaining that the idea is not about redoing nature, Musa stressed that “it is about fast-tracking its best features. Every change is simulated before it’s made — ensuring safety, transparency, and public trust.” Some of the benefits as stated by the academician is the ability of AI enhanced cassava to help fight Nigeria’s vitamin A deficiency, which affects over 20 per cent of children according to research.

The paper disclosed a 25 per cent increased vitamin A in sweet potatoes by a similar techniques in Uganda which given Nigeria’s biodiversity and tech-savvy youth, it could not only replicate but surpass. Highlights of more benefits are faster crop development which will reduce breeding time from years to months.