SCIA Decries Non-Inclusion Of Muslims In Ekiti LG Appiontment

…Tasks Oyebanji on Adequate recruitment of Arabic teachers in Schools

The Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA), Ekiti State Chapter has expressed discontentment over what it described as non-inclusion

of Muslims in any of the 38 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) Chairmanship positions in the State.

The Islamic Community also regretted the diminish in Islamic and Arabic teachers in Primary and Secondary schools in the state, urging the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji to expedite efforts and recruit enough teachers that would adequately handle those subjects.

The body among other things also tasked the governor to ensure the use of the Hijab by Muslim Female students in Unity and model schools based on Islamic tenets.

The remarks formed part of the Communique by SCIA at the end of its meeting in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital where it discussed various issues affecting the Muslims in the State and Nigeria as a whole.

The Islamic body in a Communique signed by the President, Dr Hammed Bakare and the Secretary, Alhaji Muraina Jegede made available to New Telegraph on Tuesday called on the Governor for the appointment of Muslims as Secretaries and Supervisory Councillors to the Local Government Councils.

The Communique reads in part: “The meeting appreciated His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Ekiti State – Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji for his remarkable disposition to the Muslims in Ekiti State through the appointment of Muslims into political positions.

“However, the Muslims noted the non-inclusion of Muslims in any of the 38 Local Government and LCDAs Chairmanship positions in the State”

The apex Islamic Organization in the State urged the State Government to ensure that necessary Islamic structures are liaised with, and made use of while sharing dividends of democracy, “as against using only political platforms that put the interest of Muslim faithfuls in jeopardy. Using political structures for sharing makes the Muslim Ummah at the mercy of the politicians.”

The Council which noted the “dearth of Islamic and Arabic teachers in our primary, secondary and model schools” urged the Government to recruit more teachers in this regard to fill the identified gaps.

“The body charged her Education Committee to liaise with appropriate Government Education Authorities to ensure that Muslim female students in secondary, unity and model schools are allowed to use Hijab as prescribed for ladies under the tenets of Islamic religion.

“The meeting assured Mr Governor of the unalloyed support of the Muslim community in the state to his Government and prayed for the success of his Government”

The Council also expressed satisfaction with the performance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and gave assurance of the continued support and prayers of the Muslim Ummah in the State towards the success of his Government.

The meeting had in attendance leaders of Islamic religion across the state including the Grand Imam and President General, League of Imams and Alfas, South West, Edo and Delta States – Sheik (Dr) Jamiu Kewulere Bello, the Secretary to the State Government-Alhaja (Dr) Habibat Omolara Adubiaro, and Dr Abdul Hakeem Abdul Azeez – the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tertiary Institution.