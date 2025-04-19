SCI, LASG Initiate Project To Reduce Zero-dose, Unimmunised Children In Lagos

Share

In an effort to curb vaccine preventable diseases among newborn and children, Save the Children International (SCI) has partnered with the Lagos State Accountability Mechanism (LASAM) for Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent, Health and Nutrition, to initiate a 4-year programme aimed at reducing the number of zero-dose and under-immunised children in parts of Lagos and Kano States.

The initiative, Better Opportunity for Optimal Services and Targeted Immunisation for Zero Dose and Under Immunised Children (BOOST Project), which will span 2024–2027, is being funded by GlaxoSmithKlime (GSK).

The programme is being implemented by SCI in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and state health ministries in Lagos and Kano.

Speaking at a one-day engagement workshop organised by SCI at the Dover Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos on Wednesday, Lagos State Project Manager and Advocacy Coordinator for BOOST, Dr Itunu Dave-Agboola explained that the project explicitly targets zero-dose children, who have never received any vaccine dose and under-immunised children who have not completed their immunisation schedule.

The BOOST project in Lagos will focus on Alimosho and Ikorodu LGAs, while in Kano State, it targets Ungogo and Gezawa LGAs. It’s a core project component that involves working with LASAM to ensure sustainable funding, robust health workforce support, and policy development to boost immunisation coverage.

“By zero-dose children, we mean children who have never been vaccinated, they have never received one dose of any vaccine. Under-immunised children are children who did not complete the immunisation schedule.

“Our focus is on reaching these vulnerable groups through targeted advocacy and collaboration,” Dave-Agboola said.

Dr. Dave-Agboola emphasised that the BOOST project in Lagos is not just about vaccines, but about sustainability. Key to this, she noted, is engaging advocacy partners like LASAM to help create an enabling environment through improved policies, funding, and human resources for immunisation services.

Nigeria accounts for over 2.2 million zero-dose children in 2021, the second-highest globally.

Share