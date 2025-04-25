SCI, LASG Begin Push To Reach Unvaccinated Children

Share

The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with Save the Children International (SCI), has launched the BOOST Project in Ikorodu to tackle the alarming rate of zero-dose and under-immunised children in the region.

The initiative, formally titled Better Opportunity for Optimal Services and Targeted Immunisation for Zero Dose and Under Immunised Children, aims to ensure that every child receives life-saving vaccines.

Speaking at the project launch held at Itaelewa Primary Healthcare Centre, Dr. Ibrahim Akinwunmi Mustafa, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, called on mothers and caregivers to become active advocates in the immunisation campaign.

“Mothers here, and mothers out there, we need you to be our advocates. Extend the message: every child must be vaccinated,” Dr. Mustafa urged.

The BOOST Project, a four-year programme (2024–2027) funded by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), is part of a broader response to persistent challenges in vaccine access, particularly in underserved areas like Ikorodu and Alimosho, which lead in the number of zero-dose children across Lagos.

Marking World Immunisation Week 2025 under the theme “Immunisation for Everyone is Humanly Possible,” the event drew over 150 mothers who brought their children for on-the-spot vaccinations—an indicator of the community’s readiness to embrace improved healthcare access.

Jane Mbagi Mutua, Deputy Country Director of SCI, emphasized the critical need to reach the remaining 20% of children in Lagos who are unvaccinated or under-immunised.

“No child should die before their fifth birthday from preventable diseases,” Mutua said. “We are committed to finding and addressing the reasons behind the gap—whether it’s economic hardship, vaccine hesitancy, or distance to health centres.”

Dr. Olatunde Adesoro, Chief of Party for SCI’s BOOST Project, highlighted the high mortality risk among zero-dose children and dispelled misconceptions.

“The chance of survival for zero-dose children is so little,” he said. “We often attribute childhood deaths to spiritual causes, but the real issue is lack of access to vaccines. That’s what we’re here to change.”

Dr. Adesoro noted that the project will utilize mobile clinics, community outreach, and partnerships with religious and traditional leaders to ensure no child is left behind.

Dr. Itunu Dave-Agboola, Lagos State Project Manager and Advocacy Coordinator for BOOST, celebrated the day’s success, noting that more than 150 children were vaccinated.

“Our message is simple—collaboration works. When services are brought closer to the people, barriers like transportation cost are removed, and vaccine uptake increases.”

The event also saw participation from key health partners including the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), Pathfinder International, and other local stakeholders, all united in the fight to eliminate vaccine-preventable diseases in Nigeria.

The speakers underscored a unified message: Immunisation is essential, accessible, and achievable. With coordinated action, the cycle of missed opportunities in child healthcare can be broken ensuring that every child, regardless of geography or circumstance, receives the protection they deserve.

