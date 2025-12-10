Schools Urged To Prioritise Safety, Uphold Students’ Rights

…as CPN Surulere Marks World Children’s Day 2025

The Child Protection Network (CPN), Surulere LGA, Lagos State, has renewed calls for stronger safeguarding measures in schools as it hosted a child-rights enlightenment forum for pupils of Community Junior and Senior High Schools, Surulere.

The event, which was held on December 3, formed part of the activities marking World Children’s Day 2025.

Centred on the global theme, “My Day, My Right,” the programme highlighted the significance of children’s rights—especially protection, safety, and participation—while urging schools to adopt stronger child-protection practices.

The theme underscored the right of every child to safety, dignity and a voice in matters affecting their lives.

Surulere CPN Coordinator and Founder of Leadership Empowerment and Development Innovation Initiative Africa (LEADIN Africa), Margaret ChiChi Nkire, stressed that safeguarding must be a priority for all school stakeholders.

“Our goal is simple: students must be protected, respected, and able to learn without fear,” she said. Nkire reminded teachers that the Child Rights Law imposes a duty on adults to uphold children’s safety, emphasising that discipline should guide—not harm. She encouraged pupils to know their rights and exercise their responsibilities, including respecting school rules and their peers.

The event also drew participation from partner organisations such as Helpgate Foundation, LEADIN Africa, Greensprings Development Initiative (GDI), Youth Empowerment Foundation (YEF), The Eagle Eye Behavioural Reorientation Initiative (TEEBRI) and Child-to-Child Network—all supporting efforts to strengthen community-level child protection.

Speaking on behalf of Helpgate Foundation, a CPN member organisation, Mrs Itam Ewetuga highlighted the shared responsibility of parents, teachers, and students in sustaining safe learning spaces.

She urged pupils to report abuse, bullying, or discomfort, assuring them that both school and community structures exist to respond and protect.

Two members of the teaching staff also reinforced the message of protection. Senior school teacher Mrs Olabanji Olufunke Sileola noted that safety begins in the classroom, where teachers must listen to students, enforce rules fairly, and address bullying through the right channels.

Junior school teacher Mrs Oni Morolake Olufunke warned that harsh words can inflict lasting emotional harm, adding that respectful communication is key to building trust. She encouraged parents to create open, non-threatening home environments where children feel free to speak.

Students, too, voiced their perspectives. Senior student Unachukwu Amarachi reminded stakeholders that every child deserves respect and safety, saying, “Our voices matter. Our bodies matter. Every child should live without fear.”

Junior student Ayeni Damilola Opeyemi highlighted why some rights go unprotected—citing parental ignorance, cultural norms, and lack of awareness—and stressed the importance of the right to be heard and the right to safety.

School principals, Mrs Coker Folasade (Senior School) and Mrs Olaniyan Arinola (Junior School), commended CPN for deepening rights awareness among students.

CPN Surulere reaffirmed its commitment to sustained advocacy and school outreach to ensure every child in the LGA grows up in a safe, nurturing, rights-protective environment.