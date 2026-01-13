New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 13, 2026
Schools Resumption In Edo Central Postponed Indefinitely

Edo State Government has postponed resumption of all public and private schools in Edo Central Senatorial District.

A statement by the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, said the school resumption postponement was till further notice to allow government address some exigencies to improve the welfare of the pupils.

He said: “The new date of resumption will be duly communicated to the public in due course. “Parents, guardians, and all education stakeholders within Edo Central Senatorial District are kindly requested to take note of this development and comply accordingly.”

Violent protest had engulfed Ekpoma, headquarters of Esan West local government area over incessant kidnappings in the locality. The Palace of the Onojie of Ekpoma was vandalised even as shops were looted.

