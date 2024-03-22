Schools Must Undergo Paradigm Shift In Education Approach – Isibor

The CEO of POISE Nigeria, and Chairperson, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Education Group, Mrs. Sokia Mavi Isibor, has said that to build a society that thrives on progress and innovation, schools in Nigeria must undergo a paradigm shift in their approach to education.

She noted that embracing innovation entails a multifaceted transformation that encompasses curriculum design, teaching methodologies, and the integration of technology.

Mrs. Isibor stated this on Thursday in Lagos, at the African International Education Conference on the theme: “Innovation, Inclusion, Collaboration for Sustainable Education,” stressing that by infusing agility skills in critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity, schools can empower students for the future world of work.

“When we talk about education, we must actually be considering the end product – who are the pupils or students and their ability to thrive in the new world of work. The World Economic Forum predicts that at least 50% of the workforce will need reskilling by 2025.

“There are many changes coming in the world of work, such as increased competition, the need for more education and certifications, and the trend to change careers 5-7 times in a lifetime. No matter what job or career path a person decides to take, there are some basic skills that all employers look for and our education system must tool up for the task. While technical skills (such as software engineering, data, and cloud computing) still experience high demand, organisations now also expect individuals to apply these skills using modern working methods to achieve better outcomes. In other words, organisations are no longer just seeking employees who can ‘do what they were hired for.’ They are looking for employees who can think critically, solve problems, and adapt to changes,” she said.

Mrs. Isibor said there is a need to prioritise innovation, inclusion, and collaboration as key pillars of our education policy and strategy, stressing that, “by embracing these principles, we can create a more vibrant, responsive, and sustainable education system that equips our students with the knowledge, skills, and values they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world.”

The conference had in attendance, the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services), University of Lagos, Prof. Ayodele Victoria Atsenuwa; Senior Education Specialist, World Bank Country Office, Dr. Olatunde Adekola; President and Chairman of Council, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa; former President of LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje; Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Ministry of Education, Lagos State, Mr. Tolani Sule, and other dignitaries.

In her goodwill message, Mrs. Mabogunje noted that sustainable education can be fostered through partnerships with community organizations and government agencies by collaborating on initiatives that promote economic development, environmental sustainability, and social equity. This, she added, can involve joint projects, sharing resources and expertise, and working together to address common challenges in education.

“Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has over the years championed some initiatives in the education sector that have resulted in beneficial outcomes. However, this conference raises the level of discourse, as it brings together an awesome roll call of distinguished speakers. It is a very strategic decision to host this conference and it will add value to us all and provide opportunities to learn and determine a way forward,” Mabogunje said.