Schools’ Athletics Championships: It’s Time to Unearth New Amusan, Bada, Others, Says Ogeyingbo

The Country Manager of the Making of Champions (MoC), Deji Ogey- ingbo, has said the main reason behind the Schools’ Athletics Championships tagged MTN CHAMPS is to unveil new champions scattered across Nigeria in the mold of current 100m hurdles World Record holder, Oluwatobi Amusan, the late Ayo Bada, the Esenwa brothers, Falilat Ogunkoya and the likes.

Speaking during the unveiling recently in Lagos, Ogeyingbo revealed that the competition would be spread across three age brackets: the Cadets (U-14), Youth (U-17) and Juniors (U-20), with 32 team titles to be won across the four locations; Benin, Uyo, Ibadan and Abuja, eight in each centre as MTN CHAMPS will run a team-based competition with team titles and trophies awarded to the best Boys’ & Girls’ Schools/ Teams in each age category.

Also, the Roster Athletics Competition Management App, which MoC is bringing to Nigeria for the first time, will be used to organise all aspects of the Championships, from online registration to publishing live all results and team scoring. In his own reaction, the president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Tonobok Okowa harped on the need to produce a pool of young athletes who will be positioned to take over from their older counterparts, a gap MTN CHAMPS is poised to bridge.

He said: “I am the main beneficiary of what is happening. When the older ones are fading out, what happens if you do not have the younger ones coming up? So, grassroots sports development is the key to success. “At the National Youth Games (NYG), the age bracket is between 12 to 15, but for those within ages 15 to 20, there are no proper competitions, and MoC have just rescued us from that challenge through the MTN CHAMPS.

“I want to say thank you to MTN for the sponsorship, and thank you to MoC. With these competitions, these athletes will look forward to these competitions and will train towards them, because sometimes we lose the athletes between 15 and 18 because there are no good competitions to keep them going.”