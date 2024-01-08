School Resumption: Oyo Education Commissioner Expresses Satisfaction Over Compliance

…Warns Principals, Teachers Against Collection of Illegal Fees

Oyo State Commissioner of Education, Science, and Technology, Prof. Salihu Adelabu, on Monday, expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance by teachers and students as they resumed the second term school calendar.

The Commissioner stated this while monitoring the resumption of the schools for the second term academic activities in the Ibadan metropolis, warning principals and teachers to desist from collecting illegal fees from students and parents. He reiterated that education is free from Primary to Secondary Schools in Oyo State.

Prof.Adelabu, who was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Adeniyi Olusanjo, and the Directors, encouraged students to face their studies squarely and teachers to act professionally by bringing creativity and innovation into their teaching methods.

Disclosing that principals and teachers in all schools monitored were actively on the ground for academic activities, the Commissioner urged parents who are yet to release their wards to quickly release them as academic activities have begun in earnest, saying that keeping them back home will put them at a disadvantaged position among their colleagues.

He said: ‘Today is the first day of resumption in our public Primary and Secondary Schools in Oyo State. The enthusiasm of the Teachers and Students is very okay; luckily enough, based on what I have seen, not less than 70% of our Students resumed and almost 97% of the staff are in the Schools.

”With the morale of Teachers and Students, the second term will be a fruitful section for both the students and the Teachers. I will encourage the students to sit tight and face their studies squarely, and the Teachers should act professionally by bringing creativity and innovation into their teaching methods.

“I want to warn the Teachers that never must they charge the students and parents because Education is free in Oyo State. Also to the parents whose children are yet to come they, should allow them to come to school as teachings and learnings have commenced in the Schools”.

Schools monitored by the Commissioner and his team included: Oba Akibiyi Model School, Mokola; St. Louis Grammar School, Mokola, Government Secondary School, Orita-Aperin, Ibadan and a host of others.