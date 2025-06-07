School Rejuvenates Patients’ Hope, Presents Items

Share

As part of efforts to boost the healing process, students of Better Treasure International School visited Minna General Hospital to show love and support to sick children.

The visit, which was part of activities to mark 2025 Children’s Day, saw the students engage in a medical outreach at the Children’s Ward of the hospital, where they shared kind words and distributed various items.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, the school’s Principal, Mr. Daniel Ngbede, said the students, guided by the Chief Matron in charge, visited the Pediatrics Unit to express care and solidarity with the young patients.

He said, “The focus of our visit was not just on the items but on the gesture of love demonstrated by the students in sharing their fun day with those who could not partake.”

“The students visited the four wards (A, B, C, and D), and we are glad to have instilled the spirit of giving and reaching out to the sick among our students. I can assure you the wards were very happy with the visit.”

Acknowledging the visit, the Chief Matron, Hajia Fati Mohammed, commended the school’s initiative, saying, “This is a very good initiative. I wish you would visit regularly.”

She further disclosed, “You are the only school that visited and celebrated Children’s Day with us, and we thank you for taking the time to visit the children.”

Some of the items presented during the visit included drinks, wholesome biscuits, a variety of candies, bright balloons, and personalized messages such as “Get Well Soon.”

The students also offered words of encouragement, heartfelt upliftment, and prayers to boost the spirits of the children.

