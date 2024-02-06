School proprietress counsels students to shun vices

The 12th Carol celebration of Chrismercy Academy, Alaba, Lagos, has come and gone, but the teachers and students of the private school are still savouring the excitement and fun of the event. The students and their parents, who gathered at the venue of the event festooned with ribbon of different colours, Christmas lights and decorations, were dressed in their best attire to savour the glamour of the Carol celebration, which marked the end of the school term.

While welcoming parents, students and other well-wishers to the carol, the Proprietress of the school, Mrs Christiana Ihemadu, however, counseled and urged the students and pupils to hold unto the virtues, values and discipline they have imbibed in the schools as they meet, interact and felicitate with different children during the Christmas festivities. Besides, she also advised them to be peaceful in all their endeavours during the season by shunning drug abuse, alcoholism, hooliganism, cybercrime and other defiant behaviour, among others. “Remember to be peaceful in all your endeavours, shun drug abuse, alcoholism, thuggery, cybercrime, to mention but a few,” she warned. The Proprietress added: “To our wonderful students and pupils, I want to assure you of maximum enjoyment today, as there are lots to eat, drink and many games to engage with. But, please maintain a high level of discipline and self-control so that all we have in stock for you will be unleashed without stress. “I welcome everyone here present at today’s celebration. I thank God Almighty for the gift of life, good health and for His sustenance. I also thank our parents, who prepared their children to add colour to this year’s carol.”

Particularly, Mrs Ihemadu praised the teachers and lauded them for their commitment, dedication and diligence in moulding the children academically and morally, saying: “To our wonderful teachers, I must say you are God-sent to humanity to refine the potential in our young stars for greatness and in moulding them to be good citizens.” She also urged the students to be responsible children by helping their parents as well as their communities during the festivities, and to shun those vices that could bring disrepute to them and their parents, as well as to make sure that they didn’t go anywhere without their parents’ consent and approval. Again, the proprietress reminded the students that as they celebrate the festivities they should be careful not to collect gifts from strangers, but to inform their parents/guardians of any gift collected from friends and family members.