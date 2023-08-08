School proprietor advocates training, skills acquisition for youths

The Founder and Proprietor of RIMAX Institute of Computer College, Meiran, Lagos, Mr. Livinus Chukwudi Okwara, has stressed the need for vocational training and skills acquisition as critical to the overall development of the country. He said the resuscitation and establishment of vocational centres, across the country where skills and trades such as carpentry, plumbing, tailoring, fashion designing and weaving, among several others are taught, could be the fulcrum of national development, if properly implemented.

Okwara, who made the call during a press parley with some select journalists in Lagos, said that government at all levels could do well to take the youths off the streets by establishing new vocation/training centres or reviving the moribund ones. According to him, several youths in the country, who engage or resorted into antisocial vices such as armed robbery, kidnapping and Yahoo Yahoo are doing so due to a number of reasons, which include but not limited to idleness, peer pressure and lack of training or skills acquisition. He recalled that in the past “many of these vocational or training centres, such as Technical Colleges, Training Institutes were located everywhere in the country, but which today are either poorly funded or moribund.

“Then, several thousands of Nigerian youths graduated from the centres or colleges and became useful to industries and other relevant institutions,” he said, but regretted that “today these centres and colleges are almost totally dead to the extent that Nigerians now depend largely on our neighbouring countries, such as Republic of Benin, Ghana and Togo for artisans (bricklayers tillers and carpenters) for construction works.”

According to him, developed countries such as Britain, France and Germany, for instance, take vocational training seriously, while in the United States it is part of their national development plans. He, therefore, urged the Nigerian government to reverse the trend by factoring the critical sector into the national budgets and development plans. Okwara recalled that on his return from Great Britain in the early 1970s, he established the first computer training centre in the country; which till date has trained thousands of Nigerians who are already doing well in the various sectors of the economy, including tourism, entertainment and manufacturing industries.