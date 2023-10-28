School Of Eloquence To Host Maiden Abuja Alumni Dinner 

School of Eloquence will on Monday, October 29 hold its maiden edition of the Abuja Alumni dinner.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Registrar of the school, Patience Essien and made available to newsmen.

School of Eloquence, Nigeria’s number one public speaking training organization with offices in Lagos and Abuja, is set to host its maiden alum dinner for ex-students in the Federal Capital Territory this weekend.

The institution boasts an alumni network of reputable individuals who have used the training garnered to boost their careers and private and public service positions.

The statement reads, “The dinner, which will feature interactions and speaking sessions for all attendees, will be an opportunity for alumni to network. It also holds the prospect for further communication skill development.

“Ahead of the evening get-together planned for the 29th of October 2023 at Rockview Hotel, FCT at 7:00 pm, the Dean of the school, Ubong Essien, has assured participants and guests of a rewarding meeting.

“The occasion will also be used to formally induct members into the Eloquence Club, Nigeria’s premier indigenous public speaking support and learning community, where members will meet monthly to continue to hone their speaking skills and enhance confidence for application in their various real-life and work situations.

“It is open to individuals and professionals from all walks of life: business, politics, education, entertainment, ecumenical, political, and royal classes. The Eloquence Club aims to engender knowledge sharing amongst its members in a supportive and sociable environment.

“Membership of the School of Eloquence has grown rapidly since its inception in June 2006 by West Africa’s first Certified Speaking Professional, Ubong Essien, cutting across various strata of society drawn from the public and private sectors.

“Aside from the conventional classes, the school runs bespoke training sessions tailored toward students’ individual needs.