School of Eloquence receives approval from FCT Board

In a significant milestone, School of Eloquence, Nigeria’s leading public speaking training center, has secured approval from the Federal Capital Territory Secondary Education Board Education Secretariat. The approval grants the school the privilege to conduct public speaking orientation programs in ten public secondary schools as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The official communication, signed by Fatima Gambo Babba, the Director of Co-curricular for the Secretary of the FCT Secondary Education Board, identified the selected public schools to benefit from this educational initiative. The schools include GSS Garki, MSS Maitama, GSS Apo, GSS Tudunwada, GGSS Dutse, GSS Kubwa, GSS Zuba, GSS Kuje, GDSS Gwagwalada, and GSS Kwali, as outlined in the letter dated 16th February 2024.

Over the past seven years, the School of Eloquence has been steadfast in its CSR commitment known as the “Catch Them Young” program, focusing on public secondary school students in Lagos through its school visits and teaching exercises culminating in the annual Eloquence Cup Public Speaking Competition with participation from the trained public schools.