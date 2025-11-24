School Closures Not Solution To Insecurity – Sokoto Gov’s Aide

Colonel Ahmed Usman (rtd), Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State, has expressed concern over the recent closure of federal and state-owned schools in the region due to rising insecurity.

According to Col Usman, while the safety of students and educators is paramount, closing schools is not a sustainable solution to the problem.

According to him, shutting down educational institutions represents a significant setback for the region, depriving young people of their fundamental right to education and emboldening the very perpetrators responsible for the insecurity.

“I am not in support of the closure of schools in our region because this is a serious setback, and it encourages the perpetrators.

Instead, the government should rise to the occasion and address the insecurity in our region and country, perhaps by applying both kinetic and nonkinetic measures,” he stated.