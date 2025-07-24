School Children Among 4 Killed In Ogun Road Crash

A road accident which occurred at Sowo Village, along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway in Ogun State, has claimed four lives, including those of schoolchildren.

The accident happened at about 3 pm yesterday. It was learnt that the pupils were walking by the roadside while returning from school when the vehicle reportedly rammed into them.

The incident triggered a protest by villagers, leading to road blockages and restricted vehicular movement.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirming the incident, said normalcy had been restored and the road has been reopen.

He stated, “A tragic accident occurred at Sowo Village, claiming four lives, including school children. The road has been blocked, and police have been summoned to the scene.

“The road has been reopened, thanks to the efforts of TRACE, the police and the Nigerian Army. Traffic is gradually flowing again, easing congestion.”