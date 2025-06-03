Scholes Advises Man Utd To Sign Osimhen, Gyokeres

Share

Paul Scholes, a former Manchester United midfielder, has called on the Red Devils club to sign both Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

Osimhen and Gyokeres have been linked with a move to Man United and other top clubs in Europe.

However, Scholes want the Red Devils to bring the duo to Old Trafford and give Rasmus Hojlund another chance at the club.

READ ALSO:

This is coming after Man United recently signed Mathues Cunha from Wolves.

“I think [Victor ] Osimhen, it sounds like a doable one,” Scholes told The Overlap Fan Debate.

“When you talk about financial problems, Osimhen could be doable. But I would keep [Rasmus] Hojlund.

“I know he is not been great, but he’s a 22-year-old kid playing on his own for Manchester United the last two years.

“Manchester United should have at least three top centre forwards. I would have him and Osimhen. Him, Osimhen and Gyokeres,” he added.

Share