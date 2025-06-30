Scholarship For OECS Students In Nigerian Universities To Begin 2026 — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has announced that a scholarship programme for students from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to study in Nigerian universities will commence in the next academic year.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Saint Lucian Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, after a high-level working luncheon with OECS leaders in Gros Islet on Monday, Tinubu said the initiative had already begun taking shape.

According to a statement by Presidential Spokesman Bayo Onanuga, the President explained that the scholarship programme is part of a broader framework aimed at strengthening people-to-people ties and expanding cooperation in education, trade, and development.

Tinubu also disclosed that Nigeria is working on a proposal to grant visa waivers for holders of diplomatic and official passports from OECS member states.

“I believe we can take advantage of our presence here to reach for the low-hanging fruits and seize the opportunities available to us,” the President said.

“The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States is very close to us in Africa, and I thank them for the opportunity to address the joint session of Parliament and actualise our dream of greater connectivity to facilitate business, education opportunities, capacity building, and to explore other areas such as agriculture and food security.

“We can easily achieve this by establishing a working commission. The organisation itself has already taken several steps, and we are moving forward from there. We won’t drop the ball,” he added.

Tinubu noted that the scholarship scheme was developed in partnership with OECS leadership and will be managed by a joint implementation committee made up of representatives from Nigeria and OECS countries. The committee has been tasked with finalising operational modalities and ensuring beneficiaries begin their studies in the next academic session.

Responding to questions on possible challenges in deepening cooperation with the OECS across sectors such as trade, health, education, culture, and climate resilience, the Nigerian leader said:

“I don’t look at difficulties. I look at problem-solving. That is why the working lunch allowed for a quick understanding of any expected challenges.

“If we take the geometric definition of a straight line as the shortest path between two points — if we move in a straight line, we’ll reach our goal quickly, and there’ll be no problems,” Tinubu remarked.

Prime Minister Pierre lauded the scholarship programme, describing it as a timely and practical demonstration of solidarity.

“We expect students to begin their studies in Nigeria in the next academic year, based on the President’s directive. This is immediate action,” Pierre affirmed.

He also confirmed that visa facilitation has been prioritized on the agenda of the Nigeria–OECS Joint Committee, alongside enhanced air connectivity, trade, and tourism.

Asked about the timeline for reciprocal visa waivers from Saint Lucia and other OECS nations, Pierre said:

“At the joint meeting, we discussed the matter. There are already OECS islands like St. Kitts where visa requirements do not apply.

“The committee will address these issues, with people-to-people exchange and visa requirements being among the top priorities. We hope to have a speedy resolution,” he stated.

Earlier in the day, President Tinubu addressed a special joint session of the Saint Lucian Senate and House of Assembly, where he outlined his vision for a new era of engagement between Nigeria and the OECS.

“We held a joint session of Parliament where the President shared his vision for the future of OECS–Nigeria relations,” Pierre noted.

“At the luncheon, the President elaborated on how OECS countries would benefit from stronger ties with Nigeria.”