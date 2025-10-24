Scholars Call On African Govts To Take A Stance On Economic Pressure 

Scholars and Policymakers in Nigeria have urged African governments to take a stance in the face of global economic pressures for sustainable development and inclusive growth on the continent.

This decision was reached during the week in Port Harcourt during an international conference on Advancing Politics and Governance in Africa.

The group also called for a decolonised governance system and a citizen-first approach to resourceful politics as essential steps.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the conference and jointly signed by Professor Fidelis Allen and Professor Isioma Ile, the co-chairs, participants emphasised that “Africa’s political and governance structures must be decolonised to reflect indigenous realities, values, and aspirations.”

They noted that governance systems inherited from colonial powers will continue to hinder citizen participation, accountability, and equitable resource distribution.

According to the communiqué, “Governments and political office holders across Africa should prioritise the needs of citizens in terms of resource politics and governance.

The participants stressed that resource management must move beyond elite interests to serve as an instrument for inclusive growth and social justice.

Participants observed that “African countries should respond to the impact of the United States’ economic interest as espoused in its foreign policy towards Africa under the Donald Trump administration with innovation and the interest of the continent at the centre.

” This, they argued, is necessary for Africa to safeguard its sovereignty and resist exploitative external engagements.

Highlighting the importance of cultural and intellectual autonomy, the communiqué added that “Governments in Africa should introduce and strengthen a policy framework for the use of indigenous knowledge systems to solve social challenges, such as climate change impacts and dispute resolution.

“This aligns with the conference’s broader call to integrate African knowledge and experiences into policymaking and development practices.

On environmental and gender issues, the participants called for stronger action from Nigerian authorities, stating that “Regulators in Nigeria should take the issue of fixing the damage done to the environment by oil corporations seriously before divesting their oil facilities.

They also demanded “an urgent response with specific laws to tackle the growing incidence of femicide to complement existing laws aimed at protecting the rights of women and girls.

Recognising the role of academia in development, the communiqué urged that “Governments across Africa should strengthen their relationships with universities through funded, regular, policy-oriented analyses, research, and engagement in the development of the continent.

This partnership, according to the scholars, will help generate evidence-based policies and solutions tailored to African contexts.

The communiqué further warned that “the growing incidence of political apathy among voters in Nigeria is a threat to democracy that needs to be reversed through increased political mobilisation and education.”

Participants emphasised that both “politicians and citizens alike have stakes in the development of Africa which requires the obligations and responsibilities of citizens to demand accountability from political office holders.”

Reaffirming the central message of the conference, the communiqué concluded that “Africa’s development lies in the hands of its people, and true progress demands governance that is decolonised, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of citizens.

The three-day conference, held from October 21 to 23, 2025, at the University of Port Harcourt’s Centre for Politics, brought together participants from Nigeria, the United States, Abu Dhabi, Canada, Australia, Ghana, South Africa, and Switzerland.

With the theme “Politics, Resource Governance, and Sustainable Development in Africa,” the event provided a platform for academics, researchers, policymakers, civil society, and industry leaders to explore how resourceful politics can advance Africa’s development agenda.

The event closed with a resounding call for collaboration among governments, universities, civil society organisations, and citizens to advance peace, justice, and sustainability.