Scholars Advocate Law To Make Companies Fund Varsity Tech Projects

Science and technology scholars have issued a clarion call for a fundamental shift in research funding, urging that gifts and grants be strategically prioritised to bolster technology and innovation in universities.

They made the call in commemoration of the fourth Founder’s Day of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), highlighting the critical need for enhanced public-private collaboration to secure Nigeria’s technological future.

The scholars argued that this requires a dual approach: assertive policy frameworks from government that incentivize or mandate private sector investment in universitybased R&D, and a relentless drive from the universities themselves to build grant-attraction capabilities and forge deep, operational partnerships with industry.

Nigeria has historically targeted allocating 1% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to research and development (R&D), a goal set by the African Union, but actual expenditure has frequently hovered around 0.1% to 0.3% of GDP, falling far short of the target.

The keynote lecture, delivered by the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Prof. Adenike Oladiji, served as the centerpiece of this charge. Speaking on the theme “Achieving the Objectives of Universities of Science and Technology,” Prof. Oladiji presented a stark analysis of the current funding landscape, arguing that private sector investment must be systematically directed toward academic research and development.

“Collaboration with neighbouring industries should be explored as a priority,” Oladiji advised, emphasising that such partnerships are essential for practical innovation and sustainability. Her critique extended to the nature of private investment, noting a significant gap in support for foundational scientific inquiry.

“There is an economic rationale for the government to fund the early-stage R&D that private industry typically underinvests in,” she stated, pinpointing a chronic shortfall in basic research funding.

To remedy this, Oladiji proposed concrete policy interventions, including mandates for industries to allocate a fixed percentage of their research and development budgets directly to universities. This, she argued, would create a stable pipeline of resources specifically for technological advancement.

Further solidifying the call for a specialised focus, Prof. Oladiji suggested that a greater number of institutions be formally designated as universities of technology to sharpen their mission. “By design, universities of technology are created for a special mandate; to jump-start the technological advancement of the nation.

Failure or non-performance will harm the developmental roadmap,” she concluded, framing the issue as one of national strategic importance.

She also advocated for the formation of a functional consortium of Nigerian universities of technology, designed for substantive knowledge and resource sharing rather than ceremonial purposes.

The host Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya of LASUSTECH, echoed the sentiment of proactive engagement and growth, detailing his institution’s journey as a case study in progress amidst challenges.

He reported significant institutional expansion, with a student population now exceeding 12,600 and 39 out of 41 academic programmes presented for national accreditation.

“We are mapping the future with an enlarging impact. We are continuing our journey to excellence and we can do more,” Odusanya stated, underscoring the potential that enhanced funding could unlock.

Prof. Odusanya forwardlooking goals for 2026, including the successful completion of accreditation processes and the launch of a postgraduate college, highlighted the infrastructure that targeted funding must support. “We must not rest on our oars.

There are lands yet to conquer,” he urged, aligning institutional ambition with the broader funding appeal made by the guest speaker. The collective addresses at the event presented a unified front, for Nigeria to achieve its developmental aspirations in an increasingly technology-driven global economy, the funding model for its specialized universities must be intentionally restructured.