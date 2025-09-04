Scholar To Deliver Keynote On Inclusive Pedagogy At International Teaching Awards

A curriculum architect and university instructor, Dr. Peter Oyewole, will on Saturday, September 6, deliver the keynote address at the 2025 Summer Fellowship for Innovative Teaching (SFIT) Awards Ceremony. Oyewole in a statement said the programme is an international event honoring educators in the USA and recently in Africa.

According to him, the ceremony will be streamed live via the Intellectual Giants of Africa Foundation (INGAF) YouTube and Facebook channels. Oyewole is internationally recognized for his work in curriculum and instruction, sustainability-focused STEM education, and transformative pedagogy.

His keynote, titled “Teaching for Every Child,” will explore how honoring identity and belonging in classrooms unlocks possibility and drives educational transformation.

Drawing from his experience as a former classroom teacher and university instructor, Dr. Oyewole will share a moment from his own classroom—where 68 future teachers revealed they had once been discouraged from entering the profession. His address will challenge educators to become champions for unseen learners and to turn innovative ideas into inclusive, context-sensitive practices.