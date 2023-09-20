Scholar Lauds Digital In Control Of COVID-19

Professor, Victor Ojakorotu of North-West University, South Africa and other scholars have lauded the use of digital in the control of Covid 19 pandemic.

The Professor who is a Deputy Director, Political Studies and also a convener of a conference on the topic above in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to him, Prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, digitalization has received much recognition for its

impact on humanity in Africa and other parts of the world.

The statement reads: “The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the process of digitalization in Africa. The utility of digitalization was fully displayed during the pandemic control efforts and post-pandemic period.

“The internet and other social media platforms provided avenues that assisted in the early detection of the virus, contact tracing, distribution of medications, and tracking of people with the virus, and provide adequate access to data to monitor the spread of the virus, as well as artificial intelligence.

“It also helps in the diagnosis of COVID-19. One of the unique features of digitalization and its ability to achieve or aid sustainable development, digital revolutions amid COVID-19, which include improvement of government capacity in forms of e-governance, and working remotely, have now become highly essential for the achievement of sustainable development in the post-pandemic era.

Ojakorotu further said that digitalization allows people to work remotely during COVID-19, and did not only reduces production costs, and improves resource efficiencies but and reduces emissions.

“scholars in humanities and social sciences have extensively discussed the connection between digitalization and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as the sustainability of digitalization among African countries.”

Ojakorotu thus calls for academic papers aim to showcase multi-disciplinary research that analyses the efficacy of digitalization from humanity, cultural, social, technological, medical, political, economic, and environmental perspectives against the backdrop of the COVID-19, during and post-pandemic era.

The scholars also seek Africa’s sustainable development in the Post-Pandemic era and leveraging on Digitalization.”