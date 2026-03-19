Scholar Harps On Diversity, Innovation As Strategic To Organizational Growth

A Nigerian scholar based in the United States of America, Olawande Olayinka Jaiyeola, has identified quality leadership as significant to achieving effectiveness in organisational settings.

The academic elaborated on critical aspects of leadership in both positive and negative terms while also emphasising how transformational leaders could harness innovative ideas to improve and develop the well-being and welfare of the employees.

Jaiyeola at Westcliff University, Irvine, California, USA, stated this in her research work titled: “The Impact of Leadership on Organisational Culture and Employee Well-Being”.

Jaiyeola posited that diversity management is not only a moral obligation but also a strategic tool that enables companies to retain employees, customers and suppliers, thereby boosting overall performance.

She added that organisations that adopt transparent and efficient diversity management practices would be able to achieve their goals, enhance productivity and secure a competitive edge in the global economy.

“This article was aimed at investigating the impact of leadership on organisational culture and employee well-being through a secondary research approach, and can be said to have achieved this aim. As revealed through findings, leadership plays a key role in shaping culture in organisations, especially with leadership styles such as transformational and servant leadership.

“The impact of leadership on organisational culture, as suggested in the findings, also revealed that such impacts could be positive and negative, depending on the leadership style that is adopted, practised, and implemented. Similarly, the findings of the study have also established that leadership impacts employee well-being either positively or negatively.

“For instance, transformational and servant leaders who are known for the prioritisation of innovation, inspiration, empathy, care and transparency, among others, create positive employee well – being in areas of trust, enhanced job satisfaction, among others.

“Contrarily, toxic leadership and transactional leadership, where rewards and punishments take centre stage, can be said to lead to negative employee well-being in areas of stress, burnout, stifled innovation, and creativity, among others.

“A key conclusion, as also suggested in the findings of the study, is the fact that organisational culture is a mediating mechanism that suggests that leaders, through their behaviours, shape the culture of the organisation, which in turn shapes the experiences and perceptions of the employees, either in a positive direction or a negative path.

“In other words, the behavioural disposition of leaders, whether positive or negative, shapes the culture of the organisations. Therefore, this reality underscores the necessity and importance attached to integrating employee well -being into the organisational system and values, with the intention of creating sustainability of organisational culture beyond the reign of the individual leaders”, Jaiyeola stated.