Schneider Electric Advocates Diversity In Data Centres To Drive Sustainability

The Vice President of Middle East Africa, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric, Mouna Essa-Egh, has said that although data centres remain at the heart of an increasingly digital world, the sector has also historically been incredibly energy hungry.

Essa-Egh said it is incumbent upon data centre owners and operators whose industry is responsible for 1-2 per cent of global energy use to drive greener, more sustainable, and more efficient IT operations across sectors.

“In addition to being a clear objective of the 2030 Agenda globally for the UN, gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls catalyze sustainable development across dimensions – from ending poverty to protecting the planet.

“In this industry, creating sustainable and green data centres is a top priority. However, without diversity and representation of women in the workforce, meeting the growing demands of digital lifestyles and green data centres will undoubtedly be a more daunting task.

“Unfortunately, less than 10 per cent of the workforce in the data centre industry is women and almost one in four companies has no women in their system design or operations. The urgent need to create more opportunities for women in data centres starts with exposure and interest at the grassroots level – building excitement in the younger generation for a job in tech.

“For example, according to World Education Services, only 46 per cent of girls aged 11-14 seem to consider a career in engineering, compared to 70 per cent of boys. What’s worrying is how this drops even further for girls aged 16-18 to only 25 per cent.

“Beyond education, a study conducted by WIRED in the MENA showed that even though 90 per cent of women would recommend a role in tech to family and friends, 40 per cent have experienced some form of discrimination in the workplace.

“The study unfortunately concluded that significant obstacles remain with many women reporting discrimination in pay and position, and the dominance of gender stereotypes. The consequence of a lack of diversity is inherently limiting the pool of talent and potential employees that can bring unique skills to the table.”

Moving forward, Essa-Egh said it is essential to start building and investing in the data centre workforce of the future. Diversity and inclusion are central to establishing a strong, resilient, and adaptable group of skilled professionals that can take the world of data centres to newer, greener lengths.

“UNESCO’s recent report, Cracking the Code: Girls’ and Women’s Education in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), 57 per cent of graduates in STEM across the Arab world are women, and in the UAE 61 per cent of university STEM graduates are female.

“Now is the time for leaders to work on fostering diversity and welcoming new talent to the data centre sector. There is still a long way to go, a lot of time and effort will be needed, but the rewards will be significant for everyone involved.”