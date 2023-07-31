New Telegraph

July 31, 2023
Schlotterbeck To Halt USA Tour Due To Injury

Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck will return to Germany early after suffering a knee injury whilst on tour in the United States.

During a friendly match against San Diego Loyals, the central defender injured his knee and is now unable to train with the squad. Schlotterbeck was replaced at halftime as BVB went on to win 6-0.

READ ALSO:

The German international will meet club doctors over the coming days to assess the situation and begin treatment.

The club awaits news on the severity of the 23-year-old’s injury, with the Bundesliga season due to start in three weeks. Dortmund’s first match takes place on August 19th at home against FC Köln.

Schlotterbeck joined BVB a year ago from SC Freiburg and played a key role in the defence as Dortmund took the Bundesliga to the final day but ultimately lost out on the title to Bayern Munich.

