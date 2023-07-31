Schlotterbeck To Halt USA Tour Due To Injury

Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck will return to Germany early after suffering a knee injury whilst on tour in the United States.

During a friendly match against San Diego Loyals, the central defender injured his knee and is now unable to train with the squad. Schlotterbeck was replaced at halftime as BVB went on to win 6-0.

The German international will meet club doctors over the coming days to assess the situation and begin treatment.

The club awaits news on the severity of the 23-year-old’s injury, with the Bundesliga season due to start in three weeks. Dortmund’s first match takes place on August 19th at home against FC Köln.