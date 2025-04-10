Share

United States (US) Democrat lawmaker, Senator Adam Schiff, on Wednesday called on Congress to immediately investigate President Donald Trump over alleged insider trading and market manipulation linked to his recent policy moves.

Senator Schiff raised concerns following President Trump’s sudden decision to pause a wide-ranging set of tariffs, a move that caused stock prices to surge dramatically.

According to the Senator, he believed the timing and market impact of Trump’s announcement raised serious ethical and legal questions.

Speaking to Time newspaper, the California Senator said, “I’m going to do my best to find out what really transpired in the White House that led to this decision.”

Schiff further expressed suspicion about possible financial misconduct, saying, “Family meme coins and all the rest of it are not beyond insider trading or enriching themselves. I hope to find out soon.”

Taking to his official X account, the lawmaker accused Trump of “creating giant market fluctuations with his on-again, off-again tariffs.” According to Schiff, the “constant gyrations in policy provide dangerous opportunities for insider trading.”

He also posed a series of critical questions: “Who in the administration knew about Trump’s latest tariff flip-flop ahead of time? Did anyone buy or sell stocks and profit at the public’s expense?”

While there has been no official response yet from Trump’s team, the allegations have added fuel to the already intense political climate in the U.S., as analysts say the issue could trigger a formal congressional inquiry in the coming days.

