Scary Insecurity Resurgence

The resurgence of insecurity and bloodshed in some parts of the country after relative peace has raised fresh concerns. BIYI ADEGOROYE, in this analysis, recommends fresh strategies as prerequisite for restoring confidence in government and its agencies

President Bola Tinubu’s marching order to service chiefs for “immediate and comprehensive overhaul of national security strategies” and action to end the escalating violence in Borno, Benue, Plateau and Kwara states, points to one fact – the resurgence of insecurity is real after all.

The fact is that despite significant government efforts, news from many parts of the country point to the intractable nature of the security situation. While several communities in Borno State have since returned to the control of Boko Haram, other states in the North Central have not fared better.

For several years, successive security chiefs have regaled Nigerians about the complexity and transnational nature of the security problem, adopted kinetic and non-kinetic strategies and demanded for heavy budgets and aerial and ground weapon procurement. But neither of these has addressed the issue.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, captured the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings across State at a Special Expanded Security Meeting with General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Major General Abubakar Haruna, and top security agents in April, warning that the state was beginning to lose ground to terrorists.

Top on his concern list was the dare-devil dislodgement of military formations in Wajirko, Sabon Gari in Damboa, Wulgo in Gamboru Ngala, and Izge in Gwoza. He described these attacks which resulted in the deaths of both civilians and members of the security forces as a serious setback “in the fragile state of Borno and the North East region.”

Benue and Plateau states have become the playfield of the terrorists, who are reportedly capturing local governments and communities unchallenged, as the governors of the respective states watch in near despondency.

The statistics of the killings in Plateau State alone is sobering. Revd Dr. Gideon Para-Mallam, the President and CEO the Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, said from October, 2019 to September 30, 2024, not less than 2,568 civilian lives have been lost, and this is in agreement with the Summary of Killings in Plateau State from Sept. 2019 – Oct. 2024 Based on ORFA Report.

“From October 2019- September 2020, 287 people were killed, October 2020- September 2021, 671 people were killed, October 2021- September 2022 398 people were killed, while October 2022- September 2023, 603 people were killed and October 2023- September 2024 609 were killed. While the overall total from September 2019 to October 2024, total 2568 killed.’

According to him, the pattern predominantly witnessed today, especially in the rural communities like Bassa, Bokkos, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Mangu, is fundamentally different in character from those earlier urban clashes.

“While historical grievances might be exploited by troublemakers, the current wave of violence is one-side unprovoked attacks often involving heavily armed militias, identified by survivors to be of Fulani extraction. These attacks are coordinated, guerrilla-style attacks on sleeping villages. The motive appears far more sinister now – it looks like terrorism aimed at displacement, destabilization, and instilling fear for eventual territorial control.

Also last week, General Secretary, Rev. Ayuba Asheshe of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) said it has paid more than N300 million to kidnappers to secure the release its church members, while hostage release negotiations are underway for about 50 other victims.

Asheshe said that Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State has been ravaged by relentless banditry and kidnapping, leading to the loss of more than 20 lives with more than 100 individuals comprising church members and community residents abducted.

The church claimed that kidnappers have focused on its members in Kaduna and Plateau states, expressed deep concerns over a surge in violent incidents against it, marked by banditry, kidnapping and brutal militia attacks.

Time for open war

Several options have been preferred out of the current impasse, including immediate and decisive intervention from government and all stakeholders, to really make good the presidential order “enough is enough.” To Prof Anthony Kila, the fundamental issues of leadership and lack of accountability must be addressed.

The political economist, strategist, and public intellectual said: “Two things have not happened. We have not solved the problem. We have not laid the foundation for what I will call Never Again. This is critical. In a serious society, when institutions address problems, it goes to cut the root of the problems, and that is the never again principle.”

The Jean Monnet professor of Strategy and Development added:“We have no even solved the problem, let alone solve its root. These are the two issues. The question is why has insecurity not abated after spending all the monies? It is because of lack of accountability. The people who started fighting this insurgency and spending the money from the previous administrations were promoted from Generals to Ambassadors. So, when you do that what is the reward for doing well when you can be rewarded for being incompetence, or at least not successful.”

He said even if Nigerians admit that the security chiefs are doing their best, it must be clearly stated that their best is not good enough. Besides that, he alluded to those who have made this insecurity an enterprise where they are just making money. Overall, Kila placed the blame on the leadership, because “whether people are conspiring to make money out of the bloodshed, or to destablise Nigeria, it is the duty of the leader to fight them to the ground. We have been doing this for over 10 years and cannot continue like this.”

To give real motion to the presidential directive, Kila wants the government to declare the local government and communities in all the states military zones and deal with them decisively. “We should fully militarise the terrorist areas of operation. We should declare an open war on terrorism, banditry and kidnapping,” he said.

Olatubosun Abolarinwa, a security analyst, shares the same view. “We have never had anybody being held accountable, from NSA to service chiefs and civil defence, over all the lives that have been lost in the last 15 years. We are going around in cycles, going around from left right and center. we are losing lives at the seams. We are not serious about human lives. We are sitting on keg of gunpowder.

The British trained security analyst wants Nigerians to stop following the government’s categorization of these criminals either as bandits, Boko Haram or herdsmen, “because they are all the same -terrorists, by their capacity and their modus operadi. That is the more reason we have not been able to conquer them. They are still very active in Nigeria.”

In his view, government should be circumspect about reintegrating former terrorists. “Just this last week, we had about the alleged reintegration of some thousands of Boko Haram into Borno State; confirmed terrorists, who should have been prosecuted. Now who is tracking them? In a country where we have government. How do we know that their reintegration will not bring more harm to Nigeria as a whole? What did the government get back in terms of intelligence of gains? Did they get Leah Sharaibu or the remaining Chibok girls? Did they get any vital intelligence that could lead to the conquering of the criminals?

“We saw on the news that one of the victims of the Kaduna Railway bumped into one of the kidnappers in a Mosque in Abuja performing ablution, but decided not to report him to the authority because he has turned a new leaf and repented to become Okada rider.

“On the strength of the following, you will want to query what government is doing in Benue State, where they claimed not to know the perpetrators but know the guy negotiating from the Fulani community. Let us be serious sincere in securing lives and property.” According to him, those making hate speech like the son of former Kaduna State governor should also be arrested.

On his part, Revd Dr. Gideon Para-Mallam talks about “peace, reconciliation,” and respect for the sanctity of life. “I cannot advocate for taking up arms or descending into vigilantism, as that path leads to anarchy and more bloodshed. However, I can advocate for self-defence because it is a constitutional right Section 33(2)(a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I also understand the call for people to arm themselves. Desperation fuels such calls.

“When people are consistently attacked in their homes, when the state security apparatus repeatedly fails to protect them or respond effectively, when they see their families slaughtered with impunity, the quest for self-preservation becomes primal. So, the real issue isn’t whether people should arm themselves or if I support such call; the real question is why do people feel they have to? My focus remains on demanding the government step up and make such measures unnecessary,” he said.

