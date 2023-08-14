Scarcity Of Paddy Rice Short Up Price Of Finished Rice To N40,000 Per Bag

The scarcity of paddy rice has create serious fear of food insecurity in Kano State as the prices of finished rice now sold at N40, 000 per bag.

Before the scarcity of the paddy rice, in Kano finished rice was sold at less than N30,000 per bag, however, checks by our Correspondent shows that now the Commodity is been sold at a skyrocketed price of N40,000 with some even selling at N42,000 per bag.

Besides the dearth of the raw material, larger percentage of integrated Rice millers in Kano are presently sourcing paddy at exorbitant prize now at N400,000 per tone, the same quantity previously sold for N330,000 in June, 2023, in other to meet the high market demand.

That alone may lead to increase in the cost of local finish product and if allowed unattended, will give raised to demand for foreign rice thereby cripple the relative success the Federal government has recorded in local rice security in the last eight years.

Speaking with journalists on the ugly trend at the weekend, Chairman Northern Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture, Alh. Dalhatu Abubakar revealed the development is already affecting millers production in the state.

Abubakar who is also the Chairman, Al-Hamsad Integrated Rice Mill, lamented the resultant implication of the paddy scarcity will amongst other, include increased in the prize of finish rice and increase in the activities of smugglers.

Worsen still, Abubakar stressed that several millers have cutdown production from 24 to 12 hours while laying off factory workers who are, by no means, rendered redundant. He called for government intervention in the area of mechanization and assisting the farmers with needed input that enable all year round production.

According to him, “Today hundreds of millers both the integrated and small scale are in serious dilemma and finding it extremely difficult to break even. It is difficult to sustain production now because of scarcity of paddy. As I speak, I know many millers that have completely closed their factories.

“And those that are yet to close because they still have limited paddy in their reserve cannot operation 24 hours. Like me, I have reduced my production to 12 house because I don’t have paddy. By implication, several workers will be rendered jobless.

” Where ever you see paddy now, you buy it at exorbitant prize and you will still be compelled to face high cost of Fuel, pay tax, electricity bill. How many factory would survive this hard economy. The only hard way now is, the cost of finish rice which Nigerians will soon face”. Abubakar noted.

According to Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), Nigeria is presently the largest producer of rice in Africa, producing about 8,435,000 tonnes annually, followed by Egypt, Madagascar, Tanzania and Mali.