Scarcity Of Domestic Crude Oil Forced Us To Rely On US Imports – Dangot

President and Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has disclosed that the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals has had to increasingly rely on crude oil imports from the United States in recent months due to a persistent shortage of domestic supply.

Dangote made the revelation during a visit by the Technical Committee of the One-Stop Shop (OSS) initiative for the sale of crude and refined products in naira.

The visit was part of efforts to evaluate the refinery’s impact on Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

He noted that the 650,000 barrels-per-day capacity refinery had required massive infrastructure investment, including the development of a world-class, self-sufficient marine facility capable of accommodating some of the largest vessels in the world.

Dangote lauded the Technical Committee for its efforts in advancing President Bola Tinubu’s naira-for-crude oil initiative, which he said has already yielded several positive results.

“We applaud the naira-for-crude swap deal, which is helping to reduce petroleum product prices, ease pressure on the dollar, and stabilise the naira,” he said.

The Coordinator of the OSS Technical Committee, Mrs. Maureen Ogbonna, described the $20 billion refinery located in the Lekki Free Zone, Lagos, as a symbol of Nigeria’s industrial revolution and a transformative force across all sectors of the economy.

“This refinery touches all our lives. From pharmaceuticals to construction, food to plastics—it’s a national asset that signals the beginning of a new industrial era. God has used the President of the Dangote Group to liberate Nigeria,” Ogbonna said.

She reiterated the committee’s commitment to eliminating regulatory, operational, and logistical bottlenecks that hinder the smooth supply and sale of crude oil and refined products in naira, in line with President Tinubu’s vision for full domestic sufficiency and increased global exports.

Recalling her previous visit during the construction phase, Ogbonna expressed renewed awe at the refinery’s scale and sophistication.

“It’s truly mind-blowing that one man could envision and execute such a complex project. The laboratory alone is a world-class institution. I’m not aware of any comparable petrochemical lab in Nigeria or even globally,” she remarked.

She further urged Dangote to stay focused and not be discouraged by critics, saying, “This is not just a private venture; it is a global achievement. He was never self-centred. Despite the many obstacles, he remained committed to a bold vision for Nigeria’s future.”

