Scanfrost Partners With Hilda Baci On Festive Season Campaign

Leading home and kitchen appliance brand, Scanfrost, has launched its festive campaign, tagged the #MyScanfrostChristmas Challenge.

The campaign fronted by Scanfrost’s brand ambassador, Guinness World Recordbreaking chef and culinary entrepreneur, Hilda Baci, is designed to, “celebrate the joy, warmth and togetherness of Christmas by inviting Nigerians to showcase how Scanfrost appliances make their holiday season easier, brighter and more memorable,” according to a press release.

From family feasts cooked with Scanfrost cookers and air fryers, to hosting guests with fridges and freezers full of chilled drinks, or creating cozy holiday vibes with small appliances, the challenge invites everyone to share their unique ‘Scanfrost Christmas’ through short videos, skits, or reels,” the statement said.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr Mohit Dhawan, General Manager of Scanfrost Nigeria, said: “Christmas in Nigeria is about family, celebration, and togetherness.

Through the #MyScanfrostChristmas Challenge, we want to inspire people to capture and share those beautiful moments, showing how Scanfrost continues to be part of their reallife celebrations.”