Scandals In God’s House

Jesus said, “I will build my church and the gates of hell will not prevail against it.” Yet recently, pastors are being called out for misconduct—a situation rarely heard of years ago. These range from financial improprieties, divorce, sexual scandals, heresies, multiple taxation in the form of offerings, to the brainwashing of members. The church today faces a whole lot of backlash, as there are calls for the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to ensure there is regulation in churches today. ADEYEMI LAHANMI reports

What happens when the shepherd tasked with feeding and guarding the flock becomes its predator? What happens when the house of God transforms into a hive of scandals, the reverberations of which are felt across Christendom in Nigeria and beyond? What becomes of the sheep and the lost ones crying out for reconciliation?

As the Word of God declares that the last days will be marked by telling occurrences, these signs are rife and unfolding before our very eyes.

Recently, the media has been awash with news of pastors turning predators, with varying degrees of sexual and undignified acts plaguing the church, fake miracles, heresies, financial misappropriation, and many more.

There are allegations against Pastor Chris Okafor, Pastor Olutayo, introducing a new wife to his congregation after thirty-three years with another woman, and Pastor Matthew Asimolowo officiating the controversial wedding of Pastor Okafor.

Then there was the man from Ghana, Ebo Noah, who claimed the rapture would occur on December 25, 2025, leading many to sell their properties.

How do people forget the scripture that says of that hour and day, no one knows, not even the angels, but only the Father?

Money, the missing reverence

This is compounded by a perceived love of money, prosperity messages, and multiple layers of taxation in the name of tithes and offerings.

A senior journalist shared his experience from the first Sunday of the year. His church was celebrating the Epiphany of Jesus.

After the usual collection of tithes and offerings, they proceeded to call for a special offering for the Epiphany, which only a few attended to.

In this process, the clergy had entirely forgotten an eighty-year-old woman present for her thanksgiving service.

It was only at the point of closing that they were reminded. When she was finally called, the entire congregation rose to join her.

This incident highlights a preoccupation with revenue over reverence. He now refers to pastors as businessmen.

Deception runs deep

The Bible says those who know their God shall do exploits, but where does that leave the deceived? Mr. Anthony says he still attends church but is wary of men of God.

He recounted an instance where his uncle was told to surrender his Infiniti sedan to a group of pastors who came to pray for him.

These prophets often prophesy doom, leaving the person so frightened that they will do anything to avert it. Anthony says he now prays for discernment, as some so-called pastors lack a genuine call and have turned ministry into a business venture.

“Get a space, fake miracles, and boom—you are in business,” he notes. Many have been deceived out of their fortunes.

The church risks becoming a business rather than a ministry to save lost souls. Many today claim the title ‘pastor’ or say they are called, but they are far from it. Some are said to perform staged miracles to attract crowds and increase revenue.

A minister of the Word, Very Rev. Atolaye, reflects: “I have heard a lot about what is happening, and as ministers, there is a way God is dealing with us. All these stories might be true or not, but as ministers of the gospel, we must be careful, especially when it comes to women, as these stories often center around them.”

Proliferation, a crisis of values

“While I was in the seminary, I wrote about the proliferation of churches in Nigeria,” Rev. Atolaye continues. “There is no way we would have that proliferation without Judas.

What I wrote was that the beginning of those churches and what we have in our society, which are called norms and values, are the ones eroding those norms. The mainstream churches—Methodist, Anglican, Catholic— still have core values.

These scandals are happening because some pastors have become tin gods; whatever they say is deemed right. We can’t continue like this. They want to run down mainstream churches by introducing foreign ideologies that suit their purpose.

These churches are popular, but do you know what is underneath? They are always in charge of the church till death, but I don’t judge. What is happening now is being exposed because God wants us to know.”

He adds a poignant observation: “I went for a funeral at Atan Cemetery, and some people saw us in cassocks and said they do not know our worth, as the deceased was not visited during his illness. All these anomalies need to be addressed.”

Deep crisis of accountability

Rev. Moses Aremu shares that these scandals are deeply troubling and have hurt the credibility of the Church’s witness. “While moral failure is not new, the frequency and visibility suggest a deeper crisis of accountability and discipleship.

There’s a growing need for spiritual maturity, structure, and a genuine fear of God in ministry leadership. Paul warns in 1 Timothy 5:20 that leaders who persist in sin must be rebuked publicly.

But these concerned ministers are often not submitted to authorities that esteem Scripture as the final authority to rebuke them early. Such rebuke was politicized, hence today’s public show of shame.”

The lack of accountability structures is glaring. That scandals often center on women and sexual allegations reflects a lack of discipline and unchecked appetites. It points to an environment where many are not properly mentored or held accountable.

In 1 Corinthians 9:27, Paul says, “I discipline my body and keep it under control, lest after preaching to others I myself should be disqualified.” Ministers are not above temptation, but without accountability, such falls become inevitable. On whether these figures are genuine ministers or just businessmen, Rev. Aremu notes: “Some may be genuinely called but have allowed the flesh to rule, as James 1:14 describes.

Others, sadly, see ministry as a platform for influence, wealth, or fame. Jesus warned in Matthew 7:21–23 about people who minister in His name but lack a true relationship with Him. Motives matter. Any calling that lacks character transformation is an accident waiting to happen.”

Proliferation, miracle craze

“Partly, yes!” he says regarding the role of church proliferation. “When churches multiply without doctrinal depth, oversight, or clear discipleship, moral failure becomes inevitable.

The obsession with signs and wonders without truth and holiness has created celebrity-style ministers, not servant leaders. 2 Timothy 4:3–4 warns of a time when people will heap up teachers who tell them what they want to hear.”

The solution, he proposes, lies in deep repentance, restoration of sound doctrine, leadership accountability, and genuine discipleship. “The Nigerian Church must return to the fear of God, the authority of Scripture, and raising ministers with integrity—not just gifts.”

An occultist dimension

A more alarming concern is the potential occult association. Pastor Ayo Akerele suggests a deeper corruption: “These leaders have corrupted the powers of God in their lives using occultic powers. Some belong to occult societies where younger pastors are also members.

One of the rituals is that you must publicly associate with and defend these compromised younger pastors because they are part of the fraternity.

A lot is happening in Nigeria that I cannot fully articulate here. There are many occult groups that pastors, including some leaders, belong to. So when you see what is happening on the front end, the back end isn’t clear to many. In other cases, where the pastor does not belong to such societies, they are morally compromised.”